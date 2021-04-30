Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Wrap Technologies stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.88. 13,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,222. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50. Wrap Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRAP. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other Wrap Technologies news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $36,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,195.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $204,900.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.