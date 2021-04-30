Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $221.81 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $8.87 billion and approximately $221.81 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $54,751.20 or 0.99963417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00042636 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010876 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.50 or 0.00207219 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000908 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005542 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003004 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 162,034 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.