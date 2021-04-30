Wrapped BNB Price Tops $623.20 on Major Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and approximately $555.25 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $623.20 or 0.01074685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00062672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.01 or 0.00281102 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004114 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00026551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.55 or 0.00695906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,997.02 or 1.00013521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,136,567 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

