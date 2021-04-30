Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Reaches $373.36 on Exchanges

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. In the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for about $373.36 or 0.00643843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $717,222.62 and approximately $26.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00062672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.01 or 0.00281102 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.20 or 0.01074685 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00026551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.55 or 0.00695906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,997.02 or 1.00013521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

