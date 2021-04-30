WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Update

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the March 31st total of 241,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WXXWY opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.10. WuXi Biologics has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $43.36.

About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an investment holding company, operates as an open-access technology platform company that provides solutions to organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

