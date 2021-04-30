Wyman Roberts Sells 102,882 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $7,266,555.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,920,120.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Wyman Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of Brinker International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $11,974,452.94.

EAT stock traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.13. 40,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,149. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.27, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.16.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. Brinker International’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 61.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

