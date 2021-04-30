Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WH. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.14.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

WH stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,654. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.52, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $76.04.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 27,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,777,593.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.