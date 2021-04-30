XDNA Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.00 (XDNA)

XDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. XDNA has a market cap of $18,346.42 and approximately $3.00 worth of XDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XDNA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XDNA has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About XDNA

XDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. XDNA’s total supply is 8,822,014 coins and its circulating supply is 8,822,007 coins. The official website for XDNA is xdna.io. XDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XDNA is /r/XDNA_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling XDNA

