Xend Finance Market Capitalization Hits $16.46 Million (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. In the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Xend Finance has a market cap of $16.46 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00001432 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00062672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.01 or 0.00281102 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $623.20 or 0.01074685 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00026551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.55 or 0.00695906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,997.02 or 1.00013521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xend Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

