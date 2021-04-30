XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on XPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.08.

XPO Logistics stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,246. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $141.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.66, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,331.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $8,385,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,079,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 449,830 shares of company stock worth $56,391,645. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 3.8% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

