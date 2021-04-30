XRP Reaches Market Cap of $70.86 Billion (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. XRP has a total market cap of $70.86 billion and approximately $14.19 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XRP has traded up 39.5% against the dollar. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00002711 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00063024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.88 or 0.00282884 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $625.28 or 0.01085971 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00026486 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.88 or 0.00703183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,673.38 or 1.00165682 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001648 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP’s genesis date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,831,162 coins and its circulating supply is 45,404,028,640 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com . The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

XRP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

