XTRABYTES Market Cap Tops $5.65 Million (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 30th. Over the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $5.65 million and $15.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066031 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00285404 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00030643 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $619.19 or 0.01130501 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009992 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002544 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

