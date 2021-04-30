XYO Price Up 10.1% This Week (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. In the last week, XYO has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One XYO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $58.71 million and approximately $866,541.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00065763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00019349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00069674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.05 or 0.00764298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00094121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,346.82 or 0.07515508 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

