Yamana Gold Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0263 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Yamana Gold has raised its dividend by 259.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE AUY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.59. 6,502,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,135,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AUY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CSFB set a $7.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

