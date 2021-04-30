Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

TSE:YRI traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$5.66. 228,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,950. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.53. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.06 and a 12 month high of C$9.29. The firm has a market cap of C$5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$601.91 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.75.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 5,986 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total transaction of C$34,359.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$657,327.58. Also, Director Peter Marrone sold 106,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total value of C$595,405.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,248,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,523,365.20. Insiders have sold 130,943 shares of company stock worth $735,585 over the last three months.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

