Yearn Finance Bit (YFBT) Market Cap Reaches $74,425.93

Yearn Finance Bit (CURRENCY:YFBT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 30th. Over the last week, Yearn Finance Bit has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Yearn Finance Bit has a total market capitalization of $74,425.93 and $1,251.00 worth of Yearn Finance Bit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yearn Finance Bit coin can now be bought for approximately $67.54 or 0.00123309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00069274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00079463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.14 or 0.00805429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00098816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Yearn Finance Bit Profile

Yearn Finance Bit (YFBT) is a coin. Yearn Finance Bit’s total supply is 2,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,102 coins. Yearn Finance Bit’s official Twitter account is @yf_bit . Yearn Finance Bit’s official website is yfbit.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn Finance Bit is a decentralized token under ERC-20 protocol, it allows users to stake YFBT, borrow assets, and vote for improvements within the community. Its staking platform enables investors to earn a yield on YFBT token, depositing, and selecting the amount they want to stake, they will get an APR of 25%, and it can be unlocked anytime. “

