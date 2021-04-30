Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.18 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00003161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.38 million and $1.18 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 42.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00285404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.19 or 0.01130501 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00027852 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.00 or 0.00706569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,983.24 or 1.00387067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.