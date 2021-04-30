YOU COIN (YOU) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.15 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $6.95 million and $1.15 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00069274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00079463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.14 or 0.00805429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00098816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001659 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.