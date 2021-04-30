Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Up 71.1% in April

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,200 shares, a growth of 71.1% from the March 31st total of 236,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,021.0 days.

Shares of YUEIF stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, Converse, New Balance, Nike, Puma, Reebok, Salomon, and Timberland, as well as retails and distributes sportswear and apparel products.

