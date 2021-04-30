Yum China Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.29 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Yum China in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now expects that the company will earn $2.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $68.70 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yum China’s FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.34.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $63.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $64.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average of $58.44.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,868,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Yum China by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,130,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,377 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $79,643,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,062,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 95,359.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 975,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,697,000 after purchasing an additional 974,577 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

