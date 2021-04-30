Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will announce sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. AMETEK reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year sales of $4.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AMETEK.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on AME shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,648,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,402.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,688 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $263,121,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,515,000 after buying an additional 1,157,703 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in AMETEK by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,879,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,864,000 after purchasing an additional 831,365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AMETEK by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,015,000 after purchasing an additional 598,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in AMETEK by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,422,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,050,000 after purchasing an additional 541,905 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AME opened at $137.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.23 and a 200 day moving average of $119.48. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $137.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMETEK (AME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.