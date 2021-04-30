Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Avantor posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVTR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $85,437.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,685.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,456 shares of company stock worth $5,648,168 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 77.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 924,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,797,000 after buying an additional 402,604 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,043,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,963,000 after buying an additional 2,311,155 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,955,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,042,000 after buying an additional 188,600 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $10,556,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,340,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,739,000 after buying an additional 626,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Avantor stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.21. 116,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,447,479. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17. Avantor has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

