Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) to Post $0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. Dyadic International posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 539.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $583,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dyadic International by 400.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 42,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 35,023 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. 20.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DYAI stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.51. 8,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,113. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $124.27 million, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.14. Dyadic International has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $10.98.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

