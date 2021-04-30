Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will report $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank reported sales of $918.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $4.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.72.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $186.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $92.13 and a 12-month high of $187.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,499,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,689,586,000 after buying an additional 54,346 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,220,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,089,000 after purchasing an additional 70,628 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in First Republic Bank by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,751,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,884,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,866,000 after purchasing an additional 56,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,412,000 after purchasing an additional 360,733 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

