Zacks: Analysts Anticipate iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for iCAD’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.06). iCAD posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that iCAD will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow iCAD.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%.

ICAD has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on iCAD in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on iCAD in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

NASDAQ ICAD opened at $18.03 on Friday. iCAD has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $449.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iCAD by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in iCAD during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in iCAD by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iCAD by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

