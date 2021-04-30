Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will post sales of $3.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.50 billion. Synchrony Financial posted sales of $3.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $14.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.54 billion to $14.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.99 billion to $15.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYF. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 246.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 62,218 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 137.6% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 139,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3,478.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,986,000 after acquiring an additional 214,862 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $44.44 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $44.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $35.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

