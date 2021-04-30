Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. The Trade Desk posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $8.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Trade Desk.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.25 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTD. Vertical Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $781.57.

Shares of TTD stock traded down $19.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $729.31. 454,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,843. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $269.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $705.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $768.24.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total transaction of $3,080,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,787,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 233,687 shares of company stock valued at $184,550,727. 12.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Trade Desk (TTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.