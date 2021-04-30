Zacks: Analysts Expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.56 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will announce sales of $5.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aflac’s earnings. Aflac reported sales of $5.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year sales of $21.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.19 billion to $22.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $21.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.29 billion to $22.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

Aflac stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. Aflac has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $54.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Aflac by 22.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 1.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

