Zacks: Analysts Expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will report sales of $4.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.16 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $5.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year sales of $21.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.14 billion to $21.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $21.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.11 billion to $23.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 35,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average of $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $52.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

