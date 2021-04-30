Zacks: Analysts Expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to Announce $1.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to announce earnings per share of $1.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. ArcelorMittal posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 361.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year earnings of $6.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $8.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MT shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

In related news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $644,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,817,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,099,000 after acquiring an additional 215,409 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,490,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,042,000 after purchasing an additional 151,541 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $2,392,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter worth $1,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MT traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.29. 6,795,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,582,917. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $31.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.07.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

