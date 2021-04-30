Zacks: Analysts Expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $964.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will post sales of $964.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $959.29 million to $968.43 million. Autodesk reported sales of $885.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year sales of $4.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Autodesk.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.87.

Shares of ADSK opened at $296.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a PE ratio of 154.31, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.92 and its 200-day moving average is $281.44. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $170.57 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the software company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Ecofin Advisors Ltd lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 13,463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $706,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the software company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autodesk (ADSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.