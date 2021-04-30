Zacks: Analysts Expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.91 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will report $142.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.00 million. Avalara posted sales of $111.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year sales of $630.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $627.90 million to $632.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $771.36 million, with estimates ranging from $755.88 million to $787.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVLR shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.13.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total transaction of $921,267.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 611,273 shares in the company, valued at $82,949,746.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $1,696,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 621,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,392,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,371 shares of company stock worth $14,686,176 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 665.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 91.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $146.73 on Friday. Avalara has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $185.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of -229.27 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.47 and its 200 day moving average is $156.99.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

