Zacks: Analysts Expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.35). Cue Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,142.70% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%.

CUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

NASDAQ CUE opened at $12.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22. Cue Biopharma has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.95.

In related news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $196,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 14.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

