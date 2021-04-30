Zacks: Analysts Expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.53 Million

Analysts expect that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will announce $142.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.80 million and the lowest is $140.80 million. Exterran reported sales of $210.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year sales of $674.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $666.00 million to $688.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $762.63 million, with estimates ranging from $726.70 million to $803.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exterran.

Get Exterran alerts:

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.35). Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Southport Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Exterran by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. now owns 100,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exterran by 10,412.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 37,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Exterran by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Exterran by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,387,392 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,392,000 after buying an additional 77,404 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EXTN opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Exterran has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $110.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.01.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.