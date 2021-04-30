Zacks: Analysts Expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $442.97 Million

Brokerages predict that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will report $442.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $442.00 million to $443.70 million. Genesco posted sales of $279.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.48 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $769.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.14. Genesco has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $53.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.62.

In related news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Genesco by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Genesco in the third quarter worth about $450,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Genesco by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 174,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

