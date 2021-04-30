Zacks: Analysts Expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will report sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.72 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year sales of $13.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.15 billion to $13.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.73 billion to $14.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

JWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other news, COO Ken Worzel sold 13,762 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $566,994.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $540,988.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,616,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,906,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,372 over the last ninety days. 5.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 42,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

JWN opened at $37.65 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

