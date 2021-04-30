Zacks: Analysts Expect Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Analysts forecast that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings. Select Interior Concepts reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.63 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Select Interior Concepts.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $144.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.10 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 14,238 shares during the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. 50.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIC traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $7.53. 43,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,017. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Select Interior Concepts has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $192.10 million, a PE ratio of -53.79 and a beta of 2.70.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

