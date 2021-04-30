Zacks: Analysts Expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.51). TCR2 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($2.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($2.73). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55).

TCRR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,526,000 after purchasing an additional 496,950 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,384,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $21,312,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after purchasing an additional 196,273 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $12,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.13. TCR2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.33.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

