Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Billion

Brokerages expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to post $4.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.50 billion and the lowest is $4.01 billion. Tenneco reported sales of $3.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year sales of $17.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.32 billion to $18.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.69 billion to $19.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenneco.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 372,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $4,037,187.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 67,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $736,610.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,440,273 shares of company stock valued at $143,756,072. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 50.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Tenneco by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tenneco by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Tenneco in the 4th quarter valued at $890,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEN opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. Tenneco has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $840.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenneco (TEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.