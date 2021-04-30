Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.38 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will report $5.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. Cedar Fair reported sales of $53.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 90%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year sales of $836.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $803.00 million to $856.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $33.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FUN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,130,000 after buying an additional 235,653 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,658.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,487 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 4,044.3% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 667,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,144,000 after acquiring an additional 651,057 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 510.2% during the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after acquiring an additional 317,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,707 shares in the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUN stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.30.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

