Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.33. Citizens Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 7.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

CZWI opened at $13.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $142.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.14. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $14.81.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.96%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $767,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,041,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

