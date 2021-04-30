Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Excellon Resources.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Excellon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of EXN stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89. Excellon Resources has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $4.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXN. Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in Excellon Resources by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of Excellon Resources during the third quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Excellon Resources by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 653,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 140,640 shares in the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

