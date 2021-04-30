Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Horizon Therapeutics Public posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.20 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 10,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 4,530 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,518,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,969 shares of company stock worth $18,568,833 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,271. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.32 and a 200-day moving average of $80.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $97.20.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

