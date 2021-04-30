Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.48 million.

FROG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Summit Insights raised JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on JFrog in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $823,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,641,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,694,516.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $21,018,250.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,974,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,285,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,524,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $6,469,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. JFrog has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $95.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average is $60.53.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

