Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to announce sales of $3.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.71 billion and the lowest is $3.18 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $2.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year sales of $18.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.67 billion to $18.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $19.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. FIG Partners upgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,445,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,693,000 after purchasing an additional 56,314 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 813,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 198,476 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after purchasing an additional 419,901 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSS stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.92 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kohl’s (KSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.