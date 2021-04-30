Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $250.87 Million

Analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will announce sales of $250.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $232.17 million to $281.53 million. Neurocrine Biosciences reported sales of $237.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.43 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NBIX. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

Shares of NBIX opened at $95.33 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 102.51 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $276,495.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,601,305.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $98,739.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,726 shares of company stock worth $2,416,970 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,804,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,656,000 after acquiring an additional 399,834 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,755,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,006,000 after purchasing an additional 279,614 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $14,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

