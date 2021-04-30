Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $268.11 Million

Equities research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will report sales of $268.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $261.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $273.37 million. PRA Group posted sales of $251.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $273.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.79 million.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.51. PRA Group has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $47.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.77.

In other news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PRA Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,355,000 after buying an additional 50,405 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,897,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,238,000 after acquiring an additional 204,732 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in PRA Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,462,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,014,000 after purchasing an additional 108,128 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in PRA Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,001,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,716,000 after purchasing an additional 109,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in PRA Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 702,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,869,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the period.

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

