Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $343.83 Million

Equities research analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will announce $343.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $336.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $347.78 million. SPX FLOW posted sales of $289.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

FLOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SPX FLOW in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW stock opened at $69.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. SPX FLOW has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.77.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

