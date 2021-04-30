Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $430.41 Million

Equities analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will announce sales of $430.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $410.00 million to $449.19 million. Triumph Group reported sales of $693.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

In related news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $155,447.46. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,753,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,002 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $614,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,383,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,298,000 after purchasing an additional 580,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Triumph Group by 268.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 558,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,356,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.64. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $941.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 3.23.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

