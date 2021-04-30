Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.86 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to announce sales of $6.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.74 billion and the highest is $6.95 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $27.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.30 billion to $27.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $27.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.79 billion to $28.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNFI. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.51. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13.

In other news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $598,655.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,912 shares in the company, valued at $352,113.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $379,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,378. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

